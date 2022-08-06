1 dead, another injured after CISF jawan fires at his colleagues at Kolkata's Indian Museum
One personnel died after a CISF jawan opened fire at two of his colleagues at the Indian Museum in Kolkata on Saturday, officials said. Another jawan was injured in the incident. The jawan used his service weapon to shoot at an assistant sub-inspector and a head constable.
The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Kumar Sarengi.
The incident took place around 6:45 pm in the barracks at the museum, which is India's "oldest and largest" such facility.
The CISF took over the armed security of the museum in December 2019.
The museum, located in the heart of Kolkata, is an autonomous organisation under the administrative control of the Union Ministry of Culture.
(With PTI inputs)
-
Man attacked in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar for allegedly supporting Nupur Sharma
A man was attacked by sharp weapons in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra for allegedly supporting suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who made derogatory statements against Prophet Mohmmad. Sunny Pawar's has sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Manoj Patil, Superintendent of Police (Ahmednagar), told Hindustan Times on Saturday that based on a complaint filed by Sunny Pawar's friend Amit Mane on Friday, four people have been arrested.
-
20-year-old arrested for hitting abusive father to death in Bhiwandi
A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing the accused, Ashish Chaudhary's abusive father to protect his mother and younger brother in Bhiwandi on Friday. He saw Chaudhary hitting his mother and requested him to stop. But, as he did not, the accused took a heavy metal utensil and hit his father hard, leading to the death. The incident was registered in Bhiwandi city police station after which the accused, Ashish Chaudhary, was arrested.
-
362Cr drug haul: Case transferred to Navi Mumbai ATS after links to Pakistan established
After links to Afghanistan and Pakistan surfaced in the ₹362Cr drug case, the case has been transferred to Anti-Terrorist Squad of Navi Mumbai unit. Navi Mumbai crime branch that was investigating the case has also found that there are three more wanted accused in the case from Punjab who are untraceable. Till now, two arrests have been made. “We are yet to receive all the documents and investigation reports in the case.
-
Caught on camera: Mob assaults Delhi cop inside police station; probe ordered
The Delhi Police have arrested two accused and deployed teams to identify and nab others after a video of a head constable being beaten up by a mob went viral on social media on Saturday. A man in a seemingly torn white shirt grabs Prakash by the collar and assaults him. The man can also be purportedly seen slapping the police personnel, and no one in the crowd seems to have stopped him.
-
2 booked for robbing biker of mobile phones, credit card in Bhiwandi
Two unidentified persons allegedly threw chilli powder into the eyes of a 51-year-old man and robbed three mobile phones worth ₹20,000 at Harihant Compound area in Kalher village in Bhiwandi early this week. The two also stole the man's credit card and splurged it on shopping for ₹1.50 lakh. The victim, Anil Shankar Lalpahuja, who resides in Louiswadi area in Nitin Company, Thane, complained to the Narpoli police station on Friday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics