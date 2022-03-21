Covid-19 vaccination for 12-15 years age group begins today in West Bengal

KOLKATA: The Covid-19 vaccination for three million people in the 12-15 age group will begin from Monday in West Bengal. The state health department said precautionary doses will also be provided to all people above 60.

“There are around three million kids in the age group of 12-15 in West Bengal. We have around 3.1 million doses out of which 2.8 million have been sent to the districts to start the vaccination,” said an official.

Across the country, the vaccination for the age group started on March 16. In all, around 1.8 million doses have been given so far in India. “Corbevax will be given at government vaccination centres only. The second dose will be administered after 28 days,” the official said.

From a high of 24,000 Covid-19 cases reported daily during the peak of the third wave in mid-January in Bengal, the count has now dropped to under 50. On Sunday, 45 cases were reported, taking the number of active infections to 920.

West Bengal has given 69.8 million first doses and 59.4 million second doses. Around 1.7 million precaution doses have also been administered.