Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor’s murder in West Bengal’s Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the killing. Tapan Kandu, the councillor, was shot dead on March 13.
The eyewitness, who was a private tutor and a friend of Kandu, was found hanging in his house. “A hand-written note has been recovered. Apparently, it appears to be a suicide. An investigation is going on,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.
In the note, he purportedly wrote he was unable to forget what he witnessed. “I cannot sleep at night and do not feel like eating. ...I am being repeatedly called by the police. I have never been to the police station in my life. I am not being able to take all this and hence I am choosing this path. No one has instigated me or pressurised me. I am doing this voluntarily.”
Kandu and Anupam Dutta, a ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor, were shot dead in Purulia and North 24 Parganas the same day.
Kandu’s widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. Police have exonerated the in charge of the local police station, saying the murder was the fallout of a family feud.
Four people, including Kandu’s brother and nephew, have been arrested in connection with the murder. The high court objected to police statements and pointed out gaps in the investigation while ordering the CBI probe.
Local TMC leaders and police allegedly pressurised Kandu to join TMC. His family has released audio clips in which Kandu is purportedly heard being pressurised. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
TMC formed the board of the Jhalda civic body after Kandu’s murder, prompting Congress to call a 12-hour on Wednesday.
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
