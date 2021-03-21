Incident leading to Bengal CM’s injury being probed by state CID

The criminal investigation department (CID) of the West Bengal police on Saturday started a probe into the March 10 incident at Nandigram in East Midnapore district wherein chief minister Mamata Banerjee sustained an injury in her left ankle and has been wheelchair-bound ever since.

Whether the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo was injured in an accident at Nandigram, where she is contesting Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Suvendu Adhikari, or it was a planned attack as she had alleged, has fanned debates since her release from hospital 48 hours after the incident.

Also read: Mamata hits back at Modi, alleges misuse of PM Cares fund

A CID team on Saturday visited the spot and questioned some eyewitnesses, an official of the department said on condition of anonymity. The probe is being headed by a deputy inspector general (DIG).

The Election Commission of India (ECI) earlier sought a report on Banerjee’s security from the state police. Last week it removed several officers, including the director of security, Vivek Sahay.

“Vivek Sahay IPS, director security, shall be removed from the post of the director security and be placed under suspension immediately. The charges must be framed against him within a week for grossly failing in the discharge of his primary duty as director security to protect the Z+ protectee,” said the ECI order.

The ECI also replaced the district magistrate and superintendent of police (SP) of East Midnapore. SP, Pravin Prakash, was also suspended.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON