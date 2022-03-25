Petition in Supreme Court seeks CBI probe into Birbhum violence
NEW DELHI: A petition in Supreme Court on Thursday has sought an independent probe by either the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a retired judge headed special investigation team into the violence at West Bengal’s Birbhum district that resulted in the killing of eight people on Monday.
The petition filed by national president of Hindu Sena Vishnu Gupta said that the eight persons, including children and women were burnt to death as “revenge” for the murder of Trinamool Congress panchayat deputy head Bhadu Sheikh. He claimed that following the incident, residents of village Bogtui in Birbhum have been forced to leave their houses.
“The state government has miserably failed to protect the life and limb of the members of the public and further failed in taking action against the criminals who have committed crime of murder, arson and loot,” the petition said.
The petition also cited the initial reported statements by the West Bengal police chief Manoj Malviya that appeared to rule out “political” rivalry, saying the comment was not only premature but reflected what it described as a “deliberate attempt to hush up the allegation of political murder by TMC workers.” Further, it argued that his statement would influence an impartial and fair probe by SIT.
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
