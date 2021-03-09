PM Modi announces ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for those killed in Kolkata fire
The Centre on Tuesday approved an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic fire in Kolkata, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.
A compensation of ₹50,000 will be given to those seriously injured, PMO said hours after a massive fire engulfed a high-rise building of the Eastern Railway at Kolkata's Strand Road.
"Saddened by the loss of lives due to the fire tragedy in Kolkata. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," PM Modi said in a tweet on Tuesday morning.
Also read: 9 killed in blaze at multi-storeyed building in Kolkata
Nine people including four fire fighters, one Railway Protection Force personnel, an assistant sub-inspector of the Kolkata Police and one unidentified person died while fighting a massive blaze, fire service minister Sujit Bose said late Monday night.
The fire had broken out at the 13th floor of the Eastern Railway’s office in the evening.
Two more bodies were found inside a second elevator, fire brigade officials said late on Monday night. The bodies could not be identified. It was suspected that one of them could be the Eastern Railway's deputy chief commercial manager Partha Sarathi Mondal who had been missing since evening.
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had also announced compensation and offered assistance from the state government.
"Money cannot compensate for loss of life but the state government will stand by these familes. Each family will be given a job and ₹10 lakh," she said.
Also read: Mamata says no one from railways was present, officials deny claim
Stating that she didn't want to politicise the issue, Mamata said that Railway officials hadn't arrived yet. "You can see that no railway official has come here so far. It is their property and they have a responsibility," she said.
"We should always be careful. During a fire we should not use elevators. I am sure those who went up were experts in their field. Probably they wanted to work fast. This is unfortunate," said the chief minister.
"Railways have their fire-fighting team too. What happened to that? It's our men who did all the work. Not all those who died live in Kolkata. One of them live in Baranagar in north Kolkata, I was told. The families have been informed. They are coming," said the chief minister.
Banerjee left the spot at 12.10 am. She also went to SSKM hospital to inquire about the injured.
"It is difficult to identify the bodies because all are badly charred. Two or three of the deceased can be identified by their colleagues. The post mortem examination, which is mandatory, can be done tonight but how can we hand the bodies to the families without identification?" Banerjee said at SSKM hospital where the seven bodies were taken.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi announces ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for those killed in Kolkata fire
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 detected with UK, South African strains of coronavirus in West Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Battle for Bengal: At mega Kolkata rally, PM Modi sharpens attack on Mamata
- "You have played with the lives of people. Khela sesh (the game has ended)," said Modi who used Bengali words several times while speaking in Hindi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asked about his role in BJP, Mithun Chakraborty points to his Fatakeshto films
- Chakraborty played the lead role in the movie MLA Fatakesto where he was cast as an anti-social who takes up the challenge of becoming a legislator and brings about changes in seven days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi: Bengal relied on Mamata for change but she broke people's trust
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee asks Jharkhand CM to campaign for her in WB Assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi schools TMC on its ‘outsider’ narrative, says Bengal is in BJP’s DNA
- The Prime Minister went on to explain to the massive gathering the reason why the BJP is the only party in the country which was formed keeping Bengal’s culture and thinking at its core.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 killed, 5 injured in explosion in Bengal; BJP-TMC blame game follows
- Both the BJP and the the TMC have accused each other of resorting to violence in the run up to the assembly elections in West Bengal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP names 57 candidates for 2 phases of Bengal polls. Full list here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Actors, sportsmen to writers in TMC's star-studded candidate list for polls
- Award-winning Bengali Dalit writer, ex-IPS officers and celebrated actors are among the few newcomers who Bengal's 'didi' has given a chance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spotlight on Nandigram again as Mamata to fight Bengal polls from assembly seat
- TMC releases first list of 291 candidates for West Bengal assembly polls, CM Mamata Banerjee to contest from Nandigram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal: Community vaccination against Covid-19 begins today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tejashwi Yadav likely to meet Bengal CM on Monday, seat-sharing talks on cards
- The opposition leader is also scheduled to meet senior TMC minister Firhad Hakim and hold talks about the upcoming Bengal polls.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CPI(M)’s 1st rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Grounds; Congress, ISF invited
- TMC and BJP have dismissed the Left rally as insignificant. While the TMC claims CM Mamata Banerjee will return to power for the third time, BJP says the elections are bi-polar and there is no space for the Left.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WB activists urge parties to follow environmental norms during campaigns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox