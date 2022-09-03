TMC's Sougata Roy warns against 'thief' label for all: 'Will invite blows...'
The CBI on Friday arrested TMC leader and chairman of Halisahar municipality, Raju Sahani for his alleged role in a ponzi scheme that duped people of lakhs of rupees.
Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy stirred fresh controversy on Saturday by warning opposition parties against labelling every TMC leader as "thief" saying it will "invite blows on their backs" by the party's rank and file.
Roy told a meeting at Dumdum in north Kolkata that he will not object if the opposition parties - BJP, Congress and the CPI-M target arrested former minister and suspended party heavyweight Partha Chatterjee. But they should not commit the "blunder" of branding each and every TMC leader as a thief, he said.
"If you make such a comment, be prepared for a hard blow on your back. Don't complain then," Roy said cautioning the opposition. BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh retorted saying Roy's comments are meant to boost his position in the TMC.
Roy told the meeting in his home constituency, "If our leader Mamata Banerjee is described as the queen of corruption, you (opposition) never know how the party workers will react if they get angry. People react in an unpredictable manner if they become furious".
PTI did not independently verify the footage, which was aired on TV news channels. Roy had stirred a hornets' nest about a month ago by saying at a meeting that if TMC is branded as a party of thieves by the opposition, footwear will be made with the critics' skins.
Days later he had said at another meeting that those in the opposition who label TMC workers as thieves will be driven out of their localities by its cadre. Ghosh said, "I ask Sougata da (dada to denote elder brother) don't your party men feel bad when one after another TMC leader is arrested for job scams and cattle smuggling? When TMC panchayat and municipality office bearers loot money from central rural projects and deprive the needy?"
Former state minister and TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee was arrested in July by the ED for his alleged involvement in the school recruitment scam and the CBI apprehended party's Birbhum chief Anubrata Mondal in August in connection with smuggling of cattle.
The CBI on Friday arrested TMC leader and chairman of Halisahar municipality, Raju Sahani for his alleged role in a ponzi scheme that duped people of lakhs of rupees.
-
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
-
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
-
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
-
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
-
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics