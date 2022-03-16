Two more arrested for murders of Bengal councillors
KOLKATA: Two more people have been arrested in connection with the murders of two councillors at separate places in West Bengal.
Anupam Dutta, a ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor, and Tapan Kandu of the Congress were killed in North 24 Parganas and Purulia on Sunday days after they won the municipal polls held on February 27.
Earlier, one Amit Pandit was arrested for allegedly murdering Dutta. “We have arrested a man named Sanjib Pandit in connection with the murder of Dutta. He has direct links with the crime,” said Barrackpore police commissioner Manoj Verma. Police said Sanjib Pandit had a long-standing enmity with Dutta and hired Amit Pandit to allegedly murder him.
In Purulia, police arrested Dipak Kandu, a nephew of Tapan Kandu. Dipak Kandu contested the civic polls on a TMC ticket against his uncle and lost.
Congress and Kandu’s family have demanded a court-monitored federal probe alleging TMC and police have direct links with the murder.
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhury also raised the issue in Parliament on Tuesday. TMC hit back saying if Congress has so much faith in the probe by a central agency, it should welcome a Central Bureau of Investigation probe when it is directed against them.
On Wednesday, state minister Firhad Hakim was likely to meet Dutta’s family. Hakim earlier called Dutta’s widow on Tuesday.
