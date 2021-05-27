West Bengal extends Covid-19 lockdown till June 15

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced the extension of lockdown-like curbs in the state to control Covid-19 spread, till June 15. Restrictions in the state were scheduled to be lifted on May 30.

Banerjee has sought the cooperation of Bengal's people and appealed to them saying, "Please don't call this a lockdown. Covid numbers have come down. For economy's sake there will be no total lockdown."

She said that pandemic situation in Bengal has eased a little because of the existing restrictions.

Earlier on April 30, Banerjee had decided to impose an indefinite prohibition on several things, including shopping malls, markets, restaurants and bars, gyms, and swimming pools, with immediate effect.

West Bengal on Wednesday recorded 16,225 fresh Covid-19 infections, which pushed the state's infection tally up to 13,18,203, a health department bulletin said. The death toll mounted to 14,827 after 153 more fatalities were reported, it said.

The state now has 1,23,377 active cases, while 11,79,999 patients have recovered from the disease, including 19,071 since Tuesday.

A total of 1,21,21,940 samples have so far been tested for Covid-19, taking into account 63,976 clinical examinations in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said. At least 59,593 people were vaccinated in the state during the day, officials said.