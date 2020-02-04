Kotkapura resident suspected of coronavirus kept under observation

cities

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 16:47 IST

A resident of Kotkapura in Faridkot district, who returned from Canada via China, has been kept under observation by the health department after showing novel coronavirus-like symptoms, an official said on Tuesday.

He had returned from Canada with a 9-hour layover in Shanghai, China, on January 27. He complained of symptoms akin to those seen in coronavirus patients to the health department on Monday.

The health department on Tuesday collected the samples and sent them to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for testing.

Initially, the patient refused to get himself admitted in the isolation ward of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot, but later agreed to stay under observation at the ward.

“There was no need for any action as the patient had agreed to stay under observation. An arrest order was issued as a preventive measure,” said deputy commissioner Kumar Saurabh Raj.

Faridkot civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar said, “The patient complained of respiratory discomfort. Initially, he refused to get himself admitted in the isolation ward of the hospital, but later agreed to it. His condition is being constantly monitored. His wife and son did not show any symptoms of the virus, but they are kept under home isolation.”