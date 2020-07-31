L-G overturns govt decision; hotels, banquets to stay shut

cities

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 23:20 IST

New Delhi: Hotels, banquets and weekly markets will continue to remain closed for business in Delhi with the lieutenant governor Anil Baijal overturning the Delhi government’s Thursday’s order issued under the Centre’s Unlock 3 plan, the third phase of the gradual lifting of curbs announced to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

A statement issued by the L-G’s office on Friday said, “The matter was discussed with chief minister and it was agreed that while there has been improvement, pandemic situation in the capital continues to be fragile and the threat is still far from over.”

Besides hotels and banquet halls, the Delhi government had also allowed street hawkers to operate after the prolonged Covid lockdown. A decision on gymnasiums and yoga centres, however, was deferred.

“A cautious and conservative approach is required. While the proposal to allow Rehari Patriwallahs (street hawkers) to operate for longer hours with effect from August 1 was approved, the proposals of the opening of hotels and hospitality services and opening of weekly bazaars are deferred for the time being and would be reviewed later by the SDMA,” it said.

The L-G is the chairperson of the SDMA (State Disaster Management Authority) while chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is the vice-chairperson.

However, a Delhi government spokesperson denied there was any agreement between the CM and L-G regarding the overturning of Thursday’s decision.

“The statement from Raj Niwas is incorrect. Without getting into the details, we want to say that if the L-G agrees, we can send the proposal again for reconsideration. The revival of Delhi’s economy, while containing Covid-19, is the topmost priority of the Delhi government. The chief minister has always been a strong votary of reopening economy,” the spokesperson said.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national spokesperson Raghav Chadha criticised the move.

“We demand the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] change its decision and allow hotels and weekly local markets in the city to operate. The hotel industry and weekly markets are a source of employment for around two million in the city. The Delhi government’s decision was aimed at reviving the city’s economy, which would help these people. It looks like the BJP-led central government derives pleasure by undermining the democratically elected government of Delhi.”

“The central government themselves allowed hotels and weekly markets to be allowed to operate since June 8 [as part of the Unlock 1.0 guidelines]. We could not allow it then, but we are in a position to do it now. So, why is the BJP taking a U-turn on the matter? Why don’t they object to hotels and weekly markets in BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, where the Covid situation is getting worse every day? In Delhi’s satellite towns such as Noida and Gurugram, which come under BJP-ruled states, hotels are functional. Why not Delhi then?” Chadha said.

Sandeep Khandelwal, president of Delhi Hotel and Restaurant Owners’ Association, said, “We don’t want to get into the politics of lockdown and relaxations but want to tell the concerned governments that hotel owners in Delhi are under immense stress. The industry engages thousands of people in different roles and they are all jobless.”

HT contacted several prominent hotels in the city but they refused to comment on the matter.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the Delhi government is in no position to question the central government. “The central government has helped control the spread of Covid in Delhi. The Delhi government had failed to control Covid. Economic activities are essential but they cannot be allowed at the cost of health and life of people. The AAP is making a pointless political issue out of it, which reflects frustration over their own failure in Covid management,” said Gupta.