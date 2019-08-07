L-G wants all vacant posts to be filled up

cities

New Delhi

The Delhi government’s services wing is likely to soon start fresh recruitment drives to fill vacant posts in different departments, officials in the Lieutenant-Governor’s (L-G) office said on Wednesday.

The directive to fill vacancies was issued by L-G Anil Baijal on Wednesday at a review meeting with top bureaucrats such as the chief secretary, principal secretaries of the services, home and health departments, apart from the chief of Delhi Fire Service.

To expedite the process, the L-G asked chief secretary Vijay Dev to amend recruitment rules within two weeks so that at least the contractual posts of peons and dak riders were filled timely.

The L-G tweeted, “Reviewed status of vacancies in various cadres of Delhi Government like Health, FSL & Delhi Fire Services. Directed to expedite promotions to fill post & streamline direct recruitments through a time bound action plan. Advised CS to amend RRs wherever required within a fortnight.”

The LG suggested the services department should devise a system to pre-determine vacancies and initiate the recruitment processes immediately after the slots are identified.

The services department is controlled by the Centre through the L-G. For long, this had been a bone of contention between the ruling AAP government and the L-G, with the former demanding the power to transfer officers and recruit new ones, apart from reviewing their performances, should be with the elected government.

Last year, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had written to Baijal, saying as many as 2169 posts were lying vacant in Delhi government’s hospitals alone. In 2017, the AAP government had said around 37,000 posts were lying vacant across various departments of the Delhi government.

