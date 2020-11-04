e-paper
Labourer’s arm crushed at waste disposal plant in Panchkula’s Sector 23, inquiry marked

MC commissioner said the inquiry had been marked “to fix responsibility”

cities Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 00:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
The 19-year-old labourer being taken to the hospital in Panchkula on Tuesday.
The 19-year-old labourer being taken to the hospital in Panchkula on Tuesday.(SANT ARORA/HT)
         

The municipal commissioner on Tuesday marked an inquiry into an accident at the waste disposal plant in Sector 23 after a 19-year-old labourer’s right arm was crushed at the plant.

The victim, Deepak of Majri, was employed by a private company. Rohit, a co-worker, who was standing next to Deepak, said: “He was taking out garbage from the belt when his hand slipped into the roller and got crushed.”

RK Singh, MC commissioner, said: “After inspection of the dumping site, I was sitting inside the room checking records when the accident happened.”

Singh said that the injured was rushed to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment and an inquiry has been marked in the matter “to fix responsibility”.

