Leaders of ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi alliance to mull next step as Governor yet to take call on MLC nominees

cities

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 00:38 IST

Two weeks after the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government submitted the 12 names to be elected to the state legislative Council from the Governor’s quota to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, senior leaders of the ruling alliance will meet this week to discuss the next move over the issue.

The meeting is likely to be held between chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Congress chief and state minister Balasaheb Thorat to chalk out the next step to increase MVA’s strength in the upper house of the state legislature.

The Raj Bhavan has not taken a call on the names yet. Though as per the constitutional provisions there is no time frame for the Governor to take a decision on the government’s recommendations, chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray in his letter had requested Koshyari to take a call on the 12 names in 15 days, Sena minister Anil Parab said.

“The CM has requested the Governor to take a decision in 15 days. It is a request, not a law. It is his (Governor’s) prerogative to accept the request or not. The 15-day period has ended and therefore, MVA leaders will meet to take a decision for the next course of action,” said Parab.

When asked if the state government would move the court over the issue, Parab said, “For this, every aspect needs to be examined and only then can a decision be taken.”

On November 6, a delegation of state ministers, including Parab, Amit Deshmukh (from the Congress) and Nawab Malik (from the Nationalist Congress Party) submitted the 12 names.

While the Sena had sent the names of actor Urmila Matondkar, Nitin Bangude-Patil, Vijay Karanjkar and Chandrakant Raghuvanshi, the NCP had picked former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Eknath Khadse, farmers’ leader Raju Shetti, Yashpal Bhinge and Anand Shinde. From the Congress, the names of party spokesperson Sachin Sawant, Aniruddha Wankar, Muzaffar Hussain and Rajini Patil were sent.

.