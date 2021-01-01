e-paper
Home / Cities / Lineman’s death: Two PSPCL employees booked for negligence

Lineman’s death: Two PSPCL employees booked for negligence

On June 25, the victim had gone to repair an electricity pole, without any safety equipment.

cities Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Six months after a lineman was electrocuted while repairing a power line, police have booked two junior engineers of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) for causing death due to negligence.

The accused have been identified as Amir Singh and Jaskaran Singh, employees of PSPCL in Humbran road.

The FIR has been lodged based on the complaint of the victim’s father Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Baniyewal village Jagraon.

Sukhdev said that his son Pardeep Singh, 30, was a temporary employee of Tele Performance Global Service, which provides manpower to PSPCL.

On June 25, the victim had gone to repair an electricity pole, without any safety equipment, said Sukhdev.

He further alleged that the accused didn’t even disconnect the power supply and his son got electrocuted to death while working on the electricity pole. He made several complaints with the police, but no action was taken by them, he added.

On July 17, he lodged a complaint with the commissioner of police. After investigating the matter for five months the Ladhowal police have lodged an FIR against the accused.

A case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the accused who will be arrested soon.

