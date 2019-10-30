Locals lynch man, after he murders wife, attacks in-laws

cities

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:34 IST

A man hacked his wife to death and attacked his in-laws before local people lynched him in Fatehpur on Wednesday, the police said.

Mohammad Nisar Qureishi, a resident of Chhattisgarh, had a fight with his wife Afsari after which he dragged her through a courtyard and killed her with an axe, the police said. Afsari’s body had 45 wounds, according to the autopsy report.

Afsari’s mother Sughra and sister Shabnam too were attacked with the axe when they tried to save Afsari. They were also injured by Nisar, who yelled that he would not spare anyone in the family, Ghazipur station house officer Sandip Tiwari said.

A crowd tried to overpower Nisar but he swung his axe at them. Nevertheless, he was beaten up and died on the spot. Afsari’s sister Zoya said Nisar and Afsari were married for the last 14 years and they had four children.

Afsari went to Ghazipur last month and Nisar came to her to take her back last week. Nisar asked her to leave for Chhattisgarh on Thursday but Afsari said she wished to stay for a few more days.

“The argument turned into a fight and Nisar flew into a rage. He tried to kill everyone in the family,” she said. The injured were admitted to the local government hospital and the condition of Sughra was said to be critical.

The police said the family of Nisar has been informed and an FIR would be registered on the basis of the complaints forwarded by the two families.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 22:34 IST