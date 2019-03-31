Lok Sabha election: SAD kicks off poll campaign with three rallies in Anandpur Sahib

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday launched its election campaign by holding rallies at Nurpur Bedi, Balachaur and Garhshankar in the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

Addressing the first rally at Nurpur Bedi town of Rupnagar district, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal sought votes for sitting MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, who is seek re-election from the seat, accusing Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh of making false promises by taking the oath of Gutka Sahib.

He said never before has any political leader sworn on any religious scripture publicly and then gone back on his words as Amarinder did on the issues like eradication of drug menace, complete farm loan waiver, and providing jobs and smart phones to youths.

He said people of the state and even Akali workers were misled by Amarinder’s words in the 2017 assembly elections and voted for the Congress.

He said the time has come for the people to teach Amarinder a lesson in the Lok Sabha election by ensuring the victory of the SAD-BJP alliance on all the 13 seats in the state.

Later, responding to a query of mediapersons on Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from two seats, Sukhbir said he (Rahul) would lose everywhere even if he contest from hundreds seats. “There is a strong wave in favor of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the country and it would get the majority in the elections,” he said.

Chandumajra highlighted his achievements during his tenure as MP.

Senior SAD leaders Bikram Singh Majithia and Daljit Singh Cheema, Punjab BJP general secretary Dinesh Kumar also spoke on the occasion.

Later addressing a rally at Balachaur, Sukhbir said India gained prominence in the world under Narendra Modi’s rule and the country needed a “strong” prime minister to move forward.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 23:13 IST