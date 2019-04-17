Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Jamshedpur elects to share power at Centre

Call it a coincidence or political wisdom of the electorates, Jamshedpur Lok Sabha constituency has almost on all occasions thrown candidates whose party or alliance eventually formed government at the Centre.

As many as 13 times, the victorious candidates’ party or alliance rode to power at the Centre in the past 62 years. There were only four occasions when the winning candidates from Jamshedpur LS seat failed to see their party or alliance at the Center.

CPI candidate Dr Udaikar Mishra won from Jamshedpur but Congress formed government at Center In 1962. Janata Party (JP) candidate Rudra Pratap Sarangi went on to win the seat in 1980 but Congress returned to power under former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Nitish Bhardwaj of Krihsna fame in TV serial Mahabharata, won the seat for BJP but India was ruled by two minority coalition governments led by former PMs HD Deva Gowda and IK Gujral between 1996 and 1998. BJP candidate Arjun Munda wrested back the seat from JMM in 2009 but Congress succeeded in coming back to power at the Center under former PM Dr Manmohan Singh.

Sarangi broke Congress and CPI monopoly in Jamshedpur for the first time in 1977 when JP formed government in Delhi after emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi in 1975. Shailendra Mahato from JMM became Jamshedpur MP in 1989 and helped VP Singh government coming to power. Mahato again won the seat in 1991 when PV Narsimha Rao led Congress government came to power.

Jamshedpur has voted only three candidates twice to Parliament in its 62-years long parliamentary electoral history – Rudra Paratap Sarangi (JP) in 1977 and 1980, Shailendra Mahato (JMM) in 1989 and 1991 and his wife Abha Mahato (BJP) in 1998 and 1999.

State food supply minister and Jamshedpur (West) MAL Saryu Rai said that the unique coincidence may be attributed to the mini-India nature of demography of Jamshedpur. “Jamshedpur is a cosmopolitan city with people from all states and cultures. This has resulted in a broader national perspective among the voters here along with local issues which helped them assess the national politics more correctly,” said Rai.

Shailendra Mahato, however, said, “In my view, people here vote on local issues but somehow the results eventually fit in the national equations. This is more so when coalition governments ruled the country for a long period post 1977,” said Mahato

Senior Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) leader Rakeshwar Pandey felt voters are swayed by the individual personalities and charisma of the candidates. “They voted for celebrities like Nitish Bhardwaj, top trade union leaders, super cops and people they knew well. Political parties have also been a crucial factor but I feel labour leaders may be good choice as potential winners,” said Pandey.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 13:13 IST