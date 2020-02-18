LONGOWAL VAN TRAGEDY Sangrur admn to shift all 200 students to govt schools

cities

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 23:10 IST

Amid uncertainty over the future of around 200 students of Simran Public School, Longowal, which remains closed after the death of four children in the school van fire tragedy on Saturday, a delegation of parents and local residents met deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori on Tuesday.

The DC assured them that all students will get admission in government primary and senior secondary schools in Longowal. He added that 71 of them have already been given admission in these schools.

“We met the DC regarding the admission of students as the academic session is about to end. We also demanded that students of Classes 9 and 10 be given a chance to sit in the examination,” said Daman Thind Bajwa, Sunam Congress Halqa in-charge, who led the delegation.

DC Thori said a camp regarding the admission of students will be organised by the education department at the Government Senior Secondary School, Longowal, on Wednesday.

“All students who will seek admission in government schools will be enrolled,” he added.

Meanwhile, an intensive checking drive of school vans is being carried out in Sangrur. As many as 173 school buses were checked on Wednesday. Of these 40 were impounded and 46 others were challaned.

Thori said all SDMs in the district have been directed to crack down on illegal school vehicles plying on the roads.