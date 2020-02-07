Loose banners hanging dangerously at busy junctions in Thane removed

cities

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 00:31 IST

Two banners hanging dangerously were removed by Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) team following an alert call from traffic personnel deployed on the spot.

The banners, put up for welcoming chief minister Uddhav Thackeray during his visit to the city, were found hanging at two major junctions in Thane on Thursday.

“The first call was received from the traffic team from the Cadbury junction around 4pm, while an alert call for another banner hanging near Teen Haat Naka signal, in Thane, was received around 5pm on Thursday.

Following the calls, immediately the banner flex placed on a flyover and near the signal was removed by the RDMC team of Thane,” said an official from RDMC, Thane.

However, the officials from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) informed that the banners were placed with legal permission of the civic body.

“The banners were placed with prior permission from TMC. However, after noticing them come loose, they were removed as a safety measure. However, if any serious incident would have occurred due to such banners, the civic body can cancel the licence permitted to place such banners,” said a senior official from the civic body.

“These flexes didn’t lead to any major incident and came down as they were not fixed properly,” said an official from the civic body.