Lucknow Airport: Now, no vehicle tokens needed for passenger drop off / pick up

  Updated: Nov 01, 2019 21:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Now, vehicles entering the Lucknow airport premises for dropping off or picking up passengers will not be required to take tokens at the entry barrier. Instead, they will be allowed to drive right up to the departure / arrival area. However, to prevent traffic congestion, drivers will not be allowed to stop their vehicles for over four minutes.

“Those violating the rule deliberately and causing inconvenience in the smooth flow of vehicles in the lane will face a fine of Rs 500,” said Sanjay Narain, spokesperson, Lucknow International Airport, adding that the new rule came into effect on Friday.

He said that such a system was in place at the Delhi Airport too where it was “working well”.

“Earlier, vehicles had to enter and drive out of the airport within eight minutes. It wasn’t easy for people to cover the distance of around 400m as well as drop off / pick up passengers in this time. We thought we could do away with the barrier and token system,” said Narain.

He said that tokens would now only be issued to those who wanted to park their vehicles on the airport premises. “However, to ensure parking discipline and smooth traffic flow around the departure and arrival areas, CISF sleuths will be monitoring the vehicles,” said Narain.

