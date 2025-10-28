1 dead, 9 hurt as wedding fireworks ignite Moradabad eatery

A woman lost her life and nine others sustained injuries after a massive fire broke out late Sunday night at a restaurant near Prem Wonder Land on Rampur Road, Moradabad, allegedly caused by fireworks from a nearby wedding celebration. The blaze triggered a series of LPG cylinder explosions, engulfing the three-storey building within minutes and trapping several people inside.

The deceased was identified as 56-year-old Maya Srivastava, the mother of the restaurant owner, who reportedly died of suffocation due to dense smoke. Reportedly, 12 others managed to escape by jumping from the upper floors as the fire spread rapidly.

Eyewitnesses said that around 10 pm, a firecracker allegedly landed inside the restaurant, sparking a blaze that reached the basement kitchen, where food was being prepared. The flames caused five gas cylinder blasts, forcing kitchen staff to flee moments before the explosions.

As the inferno intensified, flames and thick smoke spread to the upper floors, causing panic among those trapped. Superintendent of police (SP) (City) Kumar Ranvijay Singh and fire station officer Gyan Prakash Sharma reached the spot with several fire tenders. By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had already spread to the third floor, where the owner’s family lived.

SP City said that owner Pradeep Srivastava and several family members jumped from the second and third floors to save themselves. The injured were taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared Maya Srivastava dead on arrival and admitted seven others for treatment.

Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly two hours before bringing it under control. Authorities have launched an inquiry to determine the cause and assess the extent of damage.