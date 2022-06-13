Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 13 new distilleries to come up in Uttar Pradesh
lucknow news

13 new distilleries to come up in Uttar Pradesh

In five years, the number of distilleries has increased from 61 to 78 with an investment of about 6,500 crore. Due to this, alcohol production capacity increased from 170 to 270 crore bulk litres, says ACS
The distilleries will come up in UP’s Deoria, Amroha, Rampur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Gorakhpur, Sitapur, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur. (Pic for representation)
The distilleries will come up in UP’s Deoria, Amroha, Rampur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Gorakhpur, Sitapur, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur. (Pic for representation)
Updated on Jun 13, 2022 10:32 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Thirteen new distilleries are being set up in UP’s Deoria, Amroha, Rampur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Gorakhpur, Sitapur, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur with an investment of 20,000 crore, said officials.

“These distilleries, whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the recent ground-breaking ceremony, will bring additional revenue to the state and help it become the hub of distilleries too,” said Sanjay Bhoosreddy, additional chief secretary (excise).

“In the last five years, the number of distilleries has increased from 61 to 78 with an investment of about 6,500 crore. Due to this, alcohol production capacity increased from 170 to 270 crore bulk litres and the production of ethanol also went up from 42 to 115 crore bulk litres,” he said.

Bhoosreddy said production had increased due to end of mafia raj, corruption in the state and implementation of reforms. “Now, our effort is to make the state an exporter of liquor,” he said.

“During financial year 2020-21, UP earned 30,061 crore through excise duty and licence fee from liquor shops, followed by Karnataka that received about 23,000 crore and Maharashtra, which received about 15,000 crore. In excise, revenue of 3,414 crore has been earned in May this year, whereas 2138.91 crore was received last year,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out