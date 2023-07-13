Monsoon mayhem claims 14 lives in UP; excess rainfall in 18 districts

LUCKNOW Fourteen people were killed in rain-related incidents across Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, even as the Ganga was flowing above the danger level at Kachla Bridge (Badaun) and Yamuna at Mavi in Muzaffarnagar. Seven people died after lightning struck them, four drowned and three were killed in other related incidents, the relief commissioner said in a statement on Thursday. Manpur Kardahiya basic school eroded by Sharda river in Phoolbehar block of Lakhimpur Kheri on Thursday. (HT Photo)

River Sharda was flowing near the danger mark at Paliyakala in Lakhimpur Kheri district, according to the irrigation department.

In the last 24 hours, more than normal rainfall was recorded in many districts. Sambhal, Bijnor, Saharanpur, Unnao, Amroha, Muzaffarnagar, Kasganj and Meerut saw more than 30mm of rainfall. The state received 199.7mm of rainfall so far, which was 114% of the average.

Excess rainfall was recorded in 18 districts, more than normal rainfall in 15 districts, normal rainfall in 19 districts, deficient rainfall in 18 districts and extremely deficient rainfall in five districts.

In Meerut, 15 villages were inundated after erosion in the Kar Sewa embankment on Thursday. As many as 104 villages and 13 urban localities of Saharanpur, 25 villages of Shamli, six villages of Gautam Buddha Nagar, one village of Baghpat and 12 villages of Muzaffarnagar were affected by floods.

A total of 3,763 people in Saharanpur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Shamli, Baghpat and Muzaffarnagar had been shifted to flood shelters.

95 PEOPLE FROM U.P. BACK FROM HIMACHAL

The UP relief commissioner said 307 people from UP were stranded in Himachal Pradesh. While 95 people had returned, 112 were on their way home and 77 people still in Himachal Pradesh were safe. The administration had not been able to establish contact with 23 people, he said.