16-year-old girl stabbed to death by step-father; mom injured in attack

LUCKNOW A 16-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed to death by her stepfather in Vigyanpuri Colony under the Mahanagar police station limits on Monday night. The victim’s mother, who tried to intervene during the attack, sustained injuries, and the accused, Vikas Chandra Pandey, had been arrested, said police. The victim’s cousin, Sandeep, said the girl had opposed her mother’s second marriage, which often led to arguments between her and Vikas. (Pic for representation)

The cops received a call on emergency helpline 112 around 8:45 pm, after which a police response vehicle (PRV) and the station house officer (SHO) from Mahanagar police station reached the spot. The victim was rushed to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

DCP (central) Ashish Shrivastava said the girl’s biological father, Jagesh Rajput, had died in 2014. Her mother, Rekha Rajput, later married Vikas Pandey, who had been living with them in the same house for the past year. The house, as per preliminary police findings, was owned by the victim, which may have contributed to ongoing tensions between her and her stepfather.

According to Rekha, the altercation began when her daughter was looking at pictures on her mobile phone. “Vikas suspected she was talking to a boy. He got agitated and said she should be thrown out of the house. When he attacked her with a knife, she screamed and ran outside. I followed and tried to intervene, but he assaulted me too. I have injuries on my hand,” she told police.

Police said Vikas stabbed the girl multiple times in the parking area of the house.

The victim’s cousin, Sandeep, said the girl had opposed her mother’s second marriage, which often led to arguments between her and Vikas. “Their fights had become frequent over the past year,” he added.

Police have recovered the weapon used in the crime, and a case has been registered. “The accused is in custody and further investigation is underway. Prima facie, it appears that a mix of property dispute and mistrust triggered the crime,” the DCP said.