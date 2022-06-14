Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 17 more arrested for June 10 violence in UP, count up to 350
lucknow news

17 more arrested for June 10 violence in UP, count up to 350

Simultaneous raids conducted to nab people allegedly involved in the violence that erupted following the Friday prayers on June 10; 13 FIRs registered in nine districts
Nearly 200 people were named and around 5,500 unidentified people were mentioned in the FIRs, said police (Pic for representation)
Nearly 200 people were named and around 5,500 unidentified people were mentioned in the FIRs, said police (Pic for representation)
Published on Jun 14, 2022 10:45 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Seventeen more people were arrested from four UP districts in the last 24 hours in simultaneous raids to nab people allegedly involved in the violence that erupted following the Friday prayers on June 10 over a controversial remark against Prophet Mohammad.

The tally of those nabbed went up to 350 after these arrests from Saharanpur, Hathras, Lakhimpur Kheri and Firozabad, said police.

So far, 92 people were arrested from Prayagraj, 84 from Saharanpur, 55 from Hathras, 41 from Ambedkarnagar and 40 from Moradabad for their alleged involvement in the violence. Besides, 20 were arrested from Firozabad, seven from Lakhimpur Kheri, six from Aligarh and five from Jalaun, informed ADG (law and order) Prashant Kumar.

He said 13 FIRs were registered in nine districts and more arrests were likely in the case.

Police officials said three FIRs each were registered in Prayagraj and Saharanpur, while one each was registered in Firozabad, Aligarh, Hathras, Moradabad, Ambedkarnagar, Jalaun and Lakhimpur Kheri. Nearly 200 people were named and around 5,500 unidentified people were mentioned in the FIRs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out