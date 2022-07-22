18 IPS officers in U.P. get new postings after elevation to DIG rank
The U.P. government gave new postings to 18 IPS officers on Thursday night after promoting them to the rank of deputy inspector general (DIG).
As per the transfer list, superintendent of police (SP) of State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) Sabha Raj and SP Special Enquiry Cell Swami Prasad have been promoted to DIG rank at the same place.
SP Railway, Lucknow, Saumitra Yadav has been made DIG UP-112 headquarters in Lucknow, SP Intelligence headquarters, Lucknow, Ramesh has been elevated as DIG Intelligence headquarters, Lucknow, SP Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Kanpur, Babu Ram has been made DIG CB-CID, Lucknow, SP Food Cell, Dayanand Mishra has been elevated as DIG at the same place.
Commandant of 25th battalion of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Yogesh Singh has been made DIG Women and Child Welfare Organisation; SP CBCID, Lucknow, Geeta Singh has been made DIG Prosecution headquarters in Lucknow; Commandant of 20th battalion PAC, Azamgarh, N Kolanchi has been made DIG Cyber Crime; SP Special Enquiry, Sarvesh Kumar Rana, has been made DIG Food Safety and Drugs Administration; SP Intelligence, Moradabad, Jugal Kishore has been shifted as DIG Telecom Services and SP CB-CID Vinod Kumar Mishra has been transferred as DIG Anti-Corruption Organisation (ACO).
SP SIT Kanpur, Balendu Bhushan Singh has been made DIG Logistics; SP Technical Services Arvind Bhushan Pandey has been elevated as DIG at the same place; SP ACO Rajiv Malhotra has been made DIG Police Training School, Unnao and SP Co-operative Cell Akhilesh Kumar Nigam has been shifted as DIG EOW.
SP Intelligence headquarters Lallan Singh and SP Training Directorate Mahendra Yadav have been elevated as DIG at the same place.
Robbers steal jewellery worth ₹41 lakh from shop in Thane
Several persons made a hole into the rear wall of a jewellery shop in Thane and stole ornaments worth ₹41 lakh. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The robbers escaped with 652 grams of gold and 40 kilograms silver from Kuber jewellery shop in Shastri Nagar in Vartak Nagar, Thane. The shop manager, Narayan Gopilal Rathod, received a call from locals, informing him about the break-in.
₹40 lakh looted from private firm office in Agra
In a sensational daylight robbery, four unidentified miscreants looted cash worth Rs 40 lakh from the office of a private firm located in congested Tiwari Gali of Rawatpada area in Agra on Friday after holding the staff on gunpoint, police said. Additional director general Agra zone Rajeev Krishna added that police teams have been constituted and search was on for criminals. “The CCTV footages are being attained and some people are being questioned,” he said.
CBSE results: Students of Patna region performs better than last year
The Central Board for Secondary Education on Friday declared the results of Class 10 and 12, in which students from various schools of Bihar passed with flying colours, said a CBSE official. In Bihar alone, altogether 55,969 students had appeared in the exam, of which, 18,774 girls and 31,855 boys cleared the exam. As many as 1,61,861 students appeared in the exam from Bihar, of which 98.20 % of students cleared the exam, CBSE said.
Prez poll: 8 MLAs in Bihar cross-vote, BJP ‘thanks’ RJD members
At least eight MLAs of opposition parties in Bihar cross-voted in favour of the NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu in the presidential election, a comparison of party-wise tally in the state assembly and the votes polled by the two contestants in the fray shows. In Bihar assembly, the ruling coalition has 127 MLAs. The BJP has 77, JD(U) 45, HAM (S) four and one Independent.
A drink or two a day good for health: Manjhi
Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, whose party HAM(S) is a constituent of the ruling National Democratic Alliance in the state, on Friday once again voice his opposition to prohibition in the state, saying “a drink or two daily is beneficial for health”. “Sale and consumption of liquor is banned in Bihar, but big people in the state sleep in their rooms after drinking at night while labourers who drink are arrested,” he said.
