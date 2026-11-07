1998 kidnapping case: CBI court acquits don Bablu Srivastava

The CBI court in Lucknow on Friday acquitted underworld don Om Prakash Srivastava alias Bablu Srivastava in a 1998 case involving the kidnapping of the owner of Hotel Lington in Kolkata, holding that the CBI had failed to prove the charges against him. Despite the acquittal in this case, Bablu Srivastava will remain in jail. (For representation)

According to the prosecution, Srivastava was the mastermind behind the kidnapping conspiracy, even though he was lodged in Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj at the time. The CBI had alleged that he was running his gang from inside the jail and had orchestrated the abduction through his associates.

The court, however, held that the prosecution had failed to prove that Srivastava was operating his gang from Naini Jail or was directly involved in the kidnapping.

The prosecution said the CBI took over the investigation following an Allahabad high court order dated February 1, 1999, in writ petition 4235/1999.

The petition alleged that Bablu Srivastava, then lodged in Naini Jail, was using a cellular phone from inside the prison to communicate with gang members and get crimes committed outside. It also alleged that some jail officials had provided him with this facility and that no action had been taken against them.

Taking note of the seriousness of the matter, the high court ordered the CBI to conduct a thorough investigation into the entire episode.

The CBI subsequently took over the investigation of FIR No. 489/98, registered on December 14, 1998, at Cantt police station in Allahabad on the complaint of Dhirendra Kumar Srivastava.

The case was initially registered under sections 420, 467, 468, 352, 504, 506 and 120-B of the IPC.

Charge sheet filed in 2001, charges framed in 2003

After completing its investigation, the CBI filed a charge sheet against Srivastava on October 9, 2001, under sections 385, 387 and 506 of the IPC. The court framed charges under the same sections on October 13, 2003. After the trial, the court acquitted Srivastava on all counts in its judgment delivered on Friday, holding that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

Acquittal does not mean release

Despite the acquittal in this case, Srivastava will remain in jail. He is currently lodged in Bareilly Central Jail, serving a life sentence awarded by a special TADA court in Kanpur on September 30, 2008, for the 1993 murder of Customs additional collector LD Arora in Allahabad. The Supreme Court upheld the sentence on January 25, 2011.

Srivastava, once an associate of Dawood Ibrahim, was extradited from Singapore in August 1995 after being caught there with a fake passport.