1K eco warriors to come together for Green Mahakumbh

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 07, 2025 10:38 PM IST

On January 31, Sangam city will host the Green Mahakumbh, uniting over 1,000 environmentalists for discussions on nature and cleanliness.

On January 31, Sangam city will host the Green Mahakumbh, bringing together more than 1,000 environmental and water conservation workers from across the country.

The tent city at Prayagraj (HT File Photo)
The tent city at Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

This unique event is part of the Gyan Mahakumbh series, organised by Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, with chief minister Yogi Adityanath as its chief patron, said a government spokesperson.

As part of the Green Mahakumbh, a national-level discussion will focus on issues related to nature, the environment, water, and cleanliness. Experts will share insights and experiences on maintaining the balance of the five elements of nature and addressing the challenges they face, a release read.

Additionally, discussions will explore ways to raise awareness among Mahakumbh visitors about environmental protection and cleanliness, as well as the campaigns being undertaken to promote these efforts.

“We have worshiped the Creator for so long. Now it is time to also protect and preserve the Creation! The greatest prayer and puja for the Divine creator is the protection and preservation of the Divine creation! If we take care of our nature and our culture, the future will automatically take care of itself.It is in preserving our nature and maintaining our culture that we create a bright future! The Maha Kumbha Mela is not only a sangam of rivers. It is the place our nature, culture and future come together! I am so impressed to see the way that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi who are making this Maha Kumbh mela, the very best, not only the biggest, but also the best ever,” said Swami Chidanand Saraswati, president and spiritual head of the Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Rishikesh, appreciating the initiative.

