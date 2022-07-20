Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 2 teachers of school in UP’s Hapur booked for forcing students to take off uniform
2 teachers of school in UP’s Hapur booked for forcing students to take off uniform

It is also alleged that the teachers also beat them and threatened to strike their names off the school register when both girls opposed the idea of taking off their uniform
Published on Jul 20, 2022 09:28 PM IST
MEERUT Two teachers of a primary school in Udaipur village of UP’s Hapur were booked and suspended for allegedly forcing two Dailt girl students to remove their uniforms and give to two other girls, who were not in school dress, for clicking photos on July 11, said police.

The school had organised a photo session of the students and a few girls were not in uniform. Therefore, the two accused teachers asked these Dalit students to give their uniforms to the other girls for the photo session. Officials, however, did not confirm which caste the other two students belonged to.

The cops registered a case against the two teachers 10 days after the incident. Two days ago, National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) chairman Vijay Sampla had sought an action taken report from the Hapur police in the case.

The case was registered against the teachers, Sunita and Vandana, on Tuesday night in Kapurpur police station of the district under SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act, and IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 166 (public servant disobeying law), and 505 (public mischief), said Sarvesh Mishra, ASP (Hapur).

President of Shoshit Kranti Dal Ravikant had tweeted about the incident on July 13, and taking cognizance of his tweet, Sampla sought a report from the Hapur police on Sunday.

Basic shiksha adhikari (BSA) Archana Gupta suspended both the accused teachers and also ordered a departmental inquiry into the case. But no FIR was lodged even after the father of a girl lodged a complaint with the police after the incident on July 11.

Ravikant also alleged that the suspended teachers organised a panchayat in the village and pressured the girls’ families, through some influential villagers, to withdraw their complaint.

He said both the girls were cousins and students of Class 4 in the school in Diharipur village of the district. According to Ravikant, the school had organised a photo session of the students and a few girls were not in uniform. Therefore, the two accused teachers asked these Dalit sisters to give their uniforms to other girls for the photo session.

The teachers also allegedly beat them and threatened to strike their names off the school register when both the girls opposed the idea of taking off their uniforms.

Ravikant claimed that both the girls were kept without clothes until the photo session got over, and then the uniforms were returned to them.

The girls informed their parents about the incident and the father of one of them reported the matter to the BSA, demanding action against the teachers.

He also approached Ravikant on July 13, who tweeted the incident after failing in his attempts to meet the district magistrate and other senior officials.

