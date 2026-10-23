Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in

2015 case: Nepalese national held with ₹26 lakh in fake notes gets 9 years, 7 months in jail

Sheikh Javed Iqbal, also known as Ashfaq Ansari and Javed Ansari, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on February 23, 2015, near Sonauli border with counterfeit Indian currency worth 26,03,500, according to a statement issued by the ATS on Thursday.

Published on: Oct 23, 2026, 07:34:40 IST
By HT Correspondent, LUCKNOW
Share
Share via
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
Copy link
  • copy link

A special court in Lucknow on Thursday sentenced a Nepalese national, who was arrested with counterfeit Indian currency worth over 26 lakh near the Indo-Nepal border in Maharajganj in 2015, to nine years and seven months of rigorous imprisonment.

The ATS attributed the conviction to the evidence presented in court and effective prosecution. (For representation)
The ATS attributed the conviction to the evidence presented in court and effective prosecution. (For representation)

Sheikh Javed Iqbal, also known as Ashfaq Ansari and Javed Ansari, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on February 23, 2015, near Sonauli border with counterfeit Indian currency worth 26,03,500, according to a statement issued by the ATS on Thursday.

The ATS had registered a case under sections 489B and 489C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at its Lucknow police station. Subsequent examination established that the seized notes were of high quality, while evidence gathered during the investigation indicated that the counterfeit currency had been imported from abroad. Section 16 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, was subsequently added to the case.

After completing the investigation, the ATS filed a charge sheet against Iqbal before the court. The special judge, ATS, and additional district and sessions judge (III), convicted him of circulating counterfeit Indian currency and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for nine years and seven months, besides imposing a fine of 30,000.

The ATS attributed the conviction to the evidence presented in court and effective prosecution.

Iqbal, a resident of Belwa in Nepal’s Parsa district, was also residing in the Mehtab Bagh locality of Lucknow, the statement said.

recommendedIcon
Home/Cities/Lucknow News/2015 Case: Nepalese National Held With ₹26 Lakh In Fake Notes Gets 9 Years, 7 Months In Jail
Home/Cities/Lucknow News/2015 Case: Nepalese National Held With ₹26 Lakh In Fake Notes Gets 9 Years, 7 Months In Jail
  • mint-logo
  • HH-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • htauto-logo-v6-black
  • ht_tech_logo_white@2x
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icon
  • slurrp-icon
  • smartcast-logo
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • logo-fab-play
  • VCCircle_logo-white
  • TechCircle_logo_white
  • VCCEdge_logo_white
  • edge-insights-logo
  • shineLogo
© 2026 HindustanTimes