2018 Bulandshahr violence: 5 get life term for inspector’s murder, 7-year jail for 33 others

A Bulandshahr court on Friday sentenced five men to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh during the 2018 mob violence that erupted under the Syana police station limits of the district following the discovery of cow carcasses at Mahaw village. Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed in the Bulandshahr violence. (FILE PHOTO)

Thirty-three others were awarded seven years’ imprisonment each for rioting and related offences.

Special government counsel Yashpal Singh Raghav said, “Arguments over the quantum of punishment were carried out. In the evening, the court of additional district and sessions judge Gopal Ji sentenced five convicts to life imprisonment. The remaining 33 were sentenced to seven years in jail. Penalties have also been imposed on the accused.”

The sentence comes two days after the court on July 30 held 38 accused guilty for their roles in the December 3, 2018 violence that also claimed the life of a 20-year-old man Sumit Kumar in Chingrawathi village under the Syana police station limits.

“Sumit Kumar’s case was merged with that of the inspector’s murder,” Raghav said.

The five convicted for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code include Prashant Nat, Rahul, David, Lokendra Singh, and Johnny, all residents of Chingrawathi.

Meerut deputy inspector general of police Kalanidhi Naithani said these men were directly involved in the killing of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who was shot while trying to control the violent mob.

The remaining 33 convicts were found guilty of offences like rioting, attempt to murder, arson, and damage to public property under various IPC sections, the Criminal Law Amendment Act, and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The court, however, did not convict key accused Yogesh Raj, a local Bajrang Dal leader, and ex-army man Jeetendra Malik alias Jeetu Fauji, of murder. Instead, they were found guilty under charges, including attempt to murder, rioting, and criminal conspiracy.

After cow carcasses were allegedly found in Mahaw village on December 3, 2018, right-wing groups, and a mob — reportedly incited by Yogesh Raj — marched to the Chingrawathi police outpost, pelting stones and setting it on fire. As police tried to control the crowd, inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was fatally shot. A young villager, Sumit, also died in the melee.

The FIR in the case (No. 583/18) was filed the next day under stringent sections of the IPC including murder (302), rioting (147, 148, 149), attempt to murder (307), dacoity (395), mischief by fire (436), and abetment (109), among others, along with sections from the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Despite the grave nature of the incident, Subodh Kumar’s service pistol was never recovered. The government counsel revealed that accused Prashant Nat confessed to using the inspector’s weapon and later dumping it in a canal. However, recovery efforts failed.

Originally, cases were registered against 60 individuals, 27 of whom were named. But by the time the police filed the final charge sheet on March 1, 2019, only 44 accused remained. Five of them died later, one minor was released and 38 stood trial.

Among the convicted are several local figures, including current and former village heads, district panchayat members, and members of right-wing outfits. Prominent names include Yogesh Raj, Jeetendra Malik alias Jeetu Fauji, Ashish Chauhan, Sonu Jatav and Shikhar Agarwal.

According to police, four of the convicts remain in jail, while others were out on bail during the course of the trial. During Friday’s sentencing, tight security was deployed around the court premises given the sensitivity and high-profile nature of the case.

The defence, led by lawyer Ashok Dagar, expressed dissatisfaction with the judgment, announcing plans to challenge the verdict in the Allahabad high court.

Talking to HT, Rajni Singh, wife of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, said, “We are satisfied with the court orders. In case the accused takes up the matter in the high court, we will pursue it there and ensure they remain behind bars.”