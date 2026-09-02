UW Whitewater lockdown: Police say ‘no threat to life safety’ as ‘run, hide, fight’ alert sparks panic

Police said there is no threat to public safety after a “Run, Hide, Fight” alert was sent by the UW Whitewater's alert system. Representational. (Unsplash)

Around 11:30am CDT, the alert systems of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus were activated. An alert was sent out to the university community in Whitewater, Wisconsin via text message asking them to shelter in place. "This is not a drill," it read.

“University Police asks the Whitewater campus community to remain sheltered in place until told otherwise,” the alert added. Claims about a potential shooting on the campus also spread.

But after around 30 minutes of police response in the campus, an official with the university confirmed that there was no threat to the public. It is, however, unclear why the alert system was suddenly activated.

This is a developing story.