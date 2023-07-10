2024 polls will be a fight of two ideologies: Digvijaya

Targeting the Centre over the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday said his party will make its stand clear on the issue only after suggestions and proposals on it came to the fore. Congress veteran leader Digvijaya Singh at Bamrauli airport in Prayagraj on July 10. (HT Photo)

“It seems that the Centre itself does not know what the UCC is,” Singh, also a former Madhya Pradesh CM, claimed. Singh was talking to media persons at Bamrauli airport of Prayagraj during brief stopover on his way to Mirzapur.

On the grand alliance of opposition parties for 2024 general elections, the Congress leader said, “Discussions are going on with like-minded parties. The scene will become clear after discussions and consultations with all like-minded political parties but it is absolutely clear that the fight of 2024 will be a fight of two ideologies: One working to divide the country on the basis of religion and the other promoting unity.”

“The one working to divide the country is spreading religious divisions in the country and as a result violent incidents are happening across the country,” he alleged. He also said the country would be run on the Gandhian and Nehruvian ideologies. “The country will not run with the ideology of the Sangh and Godse,” Singh added.

Referring to the widespread violence in Manipur, the Congress leader said, “Manipur is burning and PM Modi is silent.” Regarding the violence in the panchayat elections in West Bengal, Digvijaya Singh said his party and he were against the violence that took place in West Bengal.

“Congress will oppose any violence in future too. But a hype is also being given to these incidents by some,” he said. Hours before landing in Prayagraj, Singh had also tweeted on the West Bengal poll violence terming it ‘frightening’.

“What is happening in Panchayat Polls in Bengal is frightening. I have been an admirer of Mamta of her grit and determination but what is happening is unpardonable. We know you bravely faced similar situation in CPM rule but what is happening now is not good for our Democracy.”