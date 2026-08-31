25-year-old man stabbed to death near under-construction house in Lucknow

A 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death while asleep on the terrace of an under-construction house in Ganeshpur village under Mahigwan police station late on Sunday night, police said on Monday. Police said the attack was reported to have been carried out by an unidentified person and that an investigation was underway. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

“The victim, identified as Satish Yadav, was seriously injured after an unidentified person allegedly attacked him with a knife. Police received a call through the 112 emergency service around 1:45am on Monday reporting the incident,” said DCP (North) Amit K Anand.

A police team and 112 personnel rushed to the spot and took Satish to the Community Health Centre, Itaunja, by ambulance. He was later referred to the King George’s Medical University trauma centre, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Police said the body was sent for post-mortem examination after inquest proceedings were completed, while further legal action was underway.

According to the family, Satish went to the construction site after dinner around 8pm on Sunday. He had started working there as a watchman five days earlier and slept on the terrace of the under-construction house. The house was reportedly being built for a Lucknow-based woman, with Satish employed by a contractor, Ashok.

Satish was later found critically injured in a field about 400 metres from the construction site after a villager spotted him and alerted his family. His father, Shivbalak Yadav, and other relatives rushed to the spot and arranged for his treatment.

Satish’s younger brother, Shivam Yadav, alleged that the victim had a long-standing dispute with two villagers, Sunil and Dheeraj. He claimed the duo had chased Satish two days earlier and threatened to “teach him a lesson”. The family suspects the dispute may have led to the killing, though police have yet to establish a motive.

Police said the attack was reported to have been carried out by an unidentified person and that an investigation was underway. Investigators are probing the alleged previous dispute and other possible angles to identify the attacker and establish the motive.