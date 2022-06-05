262 students conferred diplomas at JIM Lucknow convocation

The Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow (JIM-L), on Sunday, organised its 26th annual convocation for students (2020-22 batch) of postgraduate diploma in management (PGDM), PGDM (financial services) and PGDM (retail management) programme.

Ashwini Kumar Tewari, managing director (IB &TS), State Bank of India who was chief guest at the convocation held on JIM campus, said a new exciting and tough world now awaited the students.

He also talked about how SBI went through various changes through its 260 years journey.

Sharad Jaipuria, chairman of JIM, delivered the welcome address. “Your convocation is the beginning of a new, more exciting, and challenging journey especially when the world order is changing at a faster pace than most of us thought,” he said.

The chairman, board of governors conferred diplomas to 262 students who completed their course. Medals were awarded to the meritorious students for their extraordinary performance in academics and thrust areas.

Kavita Pathak, director, JIM, Lucknow presented the annual report and congratulated the students for getting through the hard times of Covid-19.

“I am thrilled and excited,” said Aanshi Mittal, named the best female student of the year.

“I would like to dedicate this award to all my batch mates. It is a new beginning of our lives. Cheers to the batch 2022,” said Gaurav Pandey, named best male student of the year.

Shreevats Jaipuria, vice chairman, board of governors presented vote of thanks to the chief guest Ashwani Kumar Tewari and applauded the achievements of students and support they received from their parents.