3 arrested in encounter for liquor salesman’s murder in Badaun

Three accused were arrested following an early morning encounter with police in connection with the murder of a liquor shop salesman, in Badaun’s Kunwargaon area, authorities said on Thursday. All three as well as a constable were injured in the exchange of fire, they added. The accused were arrested following an early morning encounter on Thursday. (For representation)

Three country-made pistols along with live cartridges and cash looted from the liquor salesman were recovered from the possession of the accused, who have been identified as Mohit Kumar, Shyam Singh, and Mohd Irfan, police said.

The injured accused and the constable were admitted to the district hospital and more details were likely to emerge during the interrogation, the police added.

As per reports, Mukesh Yadav, a salesman at a country liquor shop in Digurainya village within Kunwargaon police station limits, was allegedly shot dead on Tuesday (May 13) night.

Badaun SSP Brajesh Kumar Singh formed four teams to crack the case, and an FIR was registered against four individuals, including a named accused, Pankaj Khurana.

According to CO (city) Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyay, an informer tipped off the police around dawn on Thursday that the suspects were approaching Kunwargaon on a motorcycle from the Chakor village side. A police team laid a trap along the Ganga Expressway service road near Chakor turn.

As soon as the suspects were spotted, the police signalled them to stop. However, the accused opened fire on the police team and attempted to speed off the scene.

The police returned fire and all three accused and a constable named Anuj Kumar sustained bullet injuries in the process, the CO said, adding the accused were overpowered and taken into custody.