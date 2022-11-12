3 killed, 2 injured as car rams into tree in Agra

Three youngsters were killed on the spot and two others sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a tree near Palia village on Agra-Fatehabad road in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district late on Friday night, police said.

They were all in their twenties and were going to Agra from Firozabad. The two injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Agra and one of them is seriously injured.

The deceased were identified as Imran (27), Nasir (23) and Javeen alias Kalam (26). They all belonged to Firozabad. Those injured were identified as Waqas (26) and Owais (23). The accident took place at 11.45pm on Friday night. Those at a nearby petrol pump rushed to the spot and informed police of the mishap. Inspector in charge, Fatehabad police station, Alok Kumar reached the spot.

The family members of the victims were informed of the tragedy, the police added.