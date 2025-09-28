4 CM model composite schools to come up in Prayagraj division

The Uttar Pradesh government will set up four chief minister (CM) model composite schools in the Prayagraj division under its initiative to upgrade government education infrastructure on par with private institutions. The first school in Prayagraj has already received approval, and an implementing agency has been appointed, officials said on Saturday. School in Prayagraj dist to span 10 acres, include mini-stadium; 75 schools planned across UP (Sourced)

The project is part of the government’s plan to establish 75 CM model composite schools across the state, with one in each district. Three state agencies have been entrusted with construction responsibilities. Uttar Pradesh Project Corporation Ltd will handle projects in 40 districts, including Agra, Aligarh, Meerut, Lucknow, Sitapur, Hapur, and Kanpur Nagar. The Uttar Pradesh Awas Vikas Parishad will handle construction in nine districts, including Amethi, Balrampur, Gonda, Mathura, Rae Bareli, and Pratapgarh. Meanwhile, Construction and Design Services (C&DS) of UP Jal Nigam has been assigned 26 districts, which include Banda, Barabanki, Varanasi, Pilibhit, Prayagraj, Kaushambi, and Fatehpur.

In Prayagraj, the school will be developed on a 10-acre plot. Five acres will house the school complex, while the remaining area will be converted into a mini-stadium, officials said. C&DS has been appointed as the executing agency, and land identification is underway.

“The school will be aligned with the New Education Policy and will cater to students from pre-primary to Class 12. The campus will also include residential quarters for teaching and administrative staff,” Rohit Kumar Rana, project manager, C&DS, Prayagraj, said.

Each CM Model Composite School will have 30 smart classrooms, science laboratories, computer labs, a digital library, multi-purpose and activity halls, administrative offices, and staff rooms. A mini-stadium will be developed to promote sports, featuring tracks and infrastructure for outdoor games.

Officials said the initiative reflects the government’s focus on inclusive education by ensuring access to quality teaching alongside modern sports facilities. Apart from Prayagraj, C&DS will also oversee the schools in Kaushambi and Fatehpur under the division.