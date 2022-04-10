4 dead in car-bike collision on Meerut-Baghpat Road
Four persons, including three women, died while two persons were injured in a car-bike collision near Kurali village on Meerut-Baghpat Road on Sunday morning, police said.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences and directed officials to provide adequate treatment to the injured.
Police said Bhushan, a resident of Aminagar Sarai of Baghpat, was driving a car along with his wife Bala Devi, family members Magan Devi and Aadi. They were returning from their relatives house after attending a family function.
Their car collided with a motorcycle near Kurali village and overturned. Bhushan, Bala Devi, Megan Devi and Aadi got injured. Anuj and his mother Saroj, who were travelling on motorcycle, also sustained injuries.
Villagers and Baghpat police sent all the injured to hospital where doctors declared Anuj, Saroj, Bala Devi and Magan Devi dead. Their bodies were later sent for post mortem.
Police said Bhushan and Aadi were seriously injured and undergoing treatment in a Meerut hospital.
Poor response to booster doses on day 1
Mumbai The day one of booster doses for the adult population saw a poor response from both private hospitals and eligible beneficiaries. According to Co-Win estimate, 1,233 people took the booster dose in the city on Sunday. Medical director of Platinum Hospital in Mulund, Dr Bijoy Kutty, said that they saw poor response as less than 100 people came forward for the booster dose. “Hopefully, the response will be better from tomorrow,” he said.
An organisation’s passion for butterflies drives a community for the fluttering beauties
PUNE A fast growing concrete jungle has rendered seeing butterflies fluttering around small garden patches a rare treat for city dwellers. With the 'Bring Back Butterflies' initiative however, one can now see these colourful insects flying around flowers in bloom in garden patches made just for them at Vimannagar societies. Imagine creating a butterfly garden in your residential society and living with butterflies of all colours and forms.
“Save Soil” campaign: Session on soil degradation held at HAL, Lucknow
Volunteers of “Save Soil” movement conducted a session on soil degradation for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited dignitaries here recently. The aim was to spread awareness on the significance of saving soil. Launched by spiritual teacher Sadhguru, the “Save Soil” movement aims to rally citizens across the globe to raise their voice in support of preventing soil extinction in their countries.
Summer’s here and Puneites are all set to take the plunge
As swimming pools were allowed to open from March 4, after a gap of two years, there has been a demand for swimming pool membership, especially in view of the summer. Narendra Acharekar, coach, Harmony Aquatic Club, Kothrud said, “Positive atmosphere is returning back to swimming pools as swimmers are coming without any fear. Although, children are still not coming in large numbers, response has increased for the first time in the last two years.”
After Tina Dabi, IAS officer Shailbala Martin's wedding is in news; here's why
It's not only the wedding of IAS couple Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande, but also the marriage of 56-year-old IAS officer Shailbala Martin has become a talk of the town. Martin will soon enter into wedlock with senior journalist Rakesh Pathak, 57, soon. While Indore resident Martin is single, a resident of Gwalior, Pathak, is a father of two daughters. Pathak lost his first wife seven years ago.
