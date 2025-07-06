4 die in road mishap in UP’s Ghazipur

Four people, including a woman and a girl, were killed when a speeding car hit a bike near Rasulpur village on Varanasi-Gorakhpur national highway under Jangipur police station area of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district on Sunday, police said. The mishap occurred near Rasulpur village on Varanasi-Gorakhpur national highway in Ghazipur district. (For Representation)

The bike riders, including Kunti Pal, 45, and her son Sanjit Pal, 28, suffered serious injuries in the mishap, they added. Chandra Jyoti Pal, 70, of Nasirpur village, who along with his two-year-old granddaughter Asmita Pal was walking along the road also suffered injuries.

The local people informed the families of the injured and local police about the accident. The police took all the injured to the district hospital where doctors declared Sanjit Pal, Chandra Jyoti, Asmita Pal dead, while Kunti Pal was referred to the trauma centre, but she also died on the way to Varanasi.

A police officer said the bodies had been sent for post-mortem examination. “Legal action is being taken on the complaint of Jitendra Pal, son of the deceased Chandra Jyoti Pal,” the cop added.