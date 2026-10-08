Lucknow, The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday inducted 470 sportspersons, including 422 constables and 48 sub-inspectors, under the skilled players quota, with DGP Rajeev Krishna saying the state has recruited 950 talented athletes into the police force since 2022. 470 sportspersons inducted into UP Police under skilled players quota

Addressing a ceremony here attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Minister of State for Sports and Youth Welfare Girish Chandra Yadav, Krishna said the initiative reflected the state's commitment to providing sportspersons with recognition, opportunities and a secure career.

Of the 470 appointments made on Thursday, 422 are in the constable cadre of the civil police/Pradeshik Armed Constabulary and 48 are sub-inspectors in the civil police, he said.

"Today, 470 talented sportspersons are being inducted into the Uttar Pradesh Police family," Krishna said, adding that the recruitment of 950 sportspersons since 2022 was not merely a number but evidence of a system that connects sporting talent with public service.

PAC Director General Alok Singh and Director General of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board S B Shiradkar were also present at the event.

Krishna further said sports and police service share several qualities, including discipline, team spirit, leadership, patience, physical fitness and the ability to take correct decisions under pressure.

He said the state had also created avenues for skilled sportspersons to advance in the police force through out-of-turn promotions and direct appointments to higher posts for outstanding achievements.

According to Krishna, 14 skilled sportspersons five women and nine men have so far been given out-of-turn promotions to the rank of inspector or PAC dalnayak.

Similarly, 59 sportspersons, including 21 women and 38 men, have received out-of-turn promotions to the rank of sub-inspector or captain/commander, while 440 have received promotions in the civil police/PAC.

Krishna said Uttar Pradesh Police sportspersons have won 1,105 medals in national, international and All India Police competitions over the past decade.

He highlighted the achievements of police sportspersons on the international stage, including gold medals won by Sub-Inspector Asmita Dey in the Commonwealth Judo Championship, hockey player and Deputy Superintendent of Police Lalit Kumar Upadhyay in the Asian Games, and a bronze at the Paris Olympics, besides gold medals won by cricketer Deepti Sharma in the Asian Games and Women's Cricket World Cup.

He also mentioned police sportspersons Arjun Deshwal and Rajkumar Pal, who won Asian Games gold medals in kabaddi and hockey respectively, and Constable Anu, who won gold in the Women's Kabaddi World Cup.

Krishna said the Uttar Pradesh Police had also delivered a "historic" performance at the 2025 World Police and Fire Games, winning 95 medals.

Hockey player Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, a member of the Indian team that won bronze at the Paris Olympics, is a DSP in the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The DGP said medals won by police sportspersons brought recognition not only to the athletes but also to the police organisation, Uttar Pradesh and the country.

"On the field, your excellent performance enhances the prestige of the police, while in uniform, your conduct wins the trust of the people," Krishna said.

He congratulated the parents, families and coaches of the newly recruited sportspersons, saying their sacrifices and guidance played an important role in the athletes' success.

Krishna also thanked Adityanath for his support and leadership in promoting sports talent and linking sporting achievements with government service.

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