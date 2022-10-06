5-day Ghosh Shivir of RSS kicks off in Kanpur

KANPUR The five-day Ghosh Shivir, the annual musical band camp of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), kicked off in Kanpur on Thursday. The event will witness an exhibition of 1,134 ancient, traditional, and modern musical instruments while selected students would give a musical performance.

The shivir, organised at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Inter College in Kanpur’s Nawabganj locality this year, will be attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat among other senior office-bearers of the right-wing body. “Senior leaders of the organisation have already reached the camp,” said Anupam, prant prachar pramukh, RSS.

Bhagwat is scheduled to attend the camp for two days – on October 9 and 10 – during which he would spend maximum time interacting with the members of the Valmiki community. On the day of his arrival, he is expected to attend a function of the Valmiki community at the city’s Nanarao Park. On October 10, the RSS chief would address a gathering at Kanpur’s Vikramajit Singh Sanatan Dharma College.

Students from 21 districts would perform at the camp inaugurated by Acharya Rajeshwar, chairman of the UP Sangeet Natak Akademi. They were selected through a contest that culminated on September 25. “Musical instruments representing Sushir Vadya (wind instruments), Charmaj Vadya (percussion instruments), Ghan Vadya (solid instruments that do not require tuning) and Tantu Vadya (stringed instruments) would be displayed at the camp,” said Ajit Agarwal, organiser of the Ghosh Shivir.

The RSS was established on Dussehra in 1925. Two years later, the Sangh started organising Ghosh Shivir, which was last held in Kanpur 10 years ago.