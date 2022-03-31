6 booked for threatening triple talaq crusader in UP for not quitting BJP
Six people were booked in Bareilly on Thursday after triple talaq crusader Nida Khan, 27, accused them of issuing her life threats if she did not quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), police said.
Nida campaigned for the BJP in the recent Uttar Pradesh assembly polls and is a member of the party’s minority cell.
Nida said she was a victim of instant triple talaq and was divorced by her husband Sheeran Raza Khan in 2016. Sheeran is among the 6 persons against whom an FIR has been registered at the Baradari police station in Bareilly.
Police said the FIR was registered on Nida’s complaint that she was threatened with dire consequences and asked to quit the BJP by her in-laws and other relatives when she had gone to attend a marriage function of a relative on March 26 in Bareilly.
According to police, all the accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily casing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) along with relevant sections of the IT act for objectionable posts against her on social media platforms.
Nida said Sheeran comes from an influential religious family of Bareilly and added that she has been living with her parents since she was subjected to instant triple talaq.
-
Allahabad HC grants bail to three Kashmiri students held for raising pro-Pak slogans
The Allahabad high court allowed bail application of three Kashmiri students who allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans after India lost to Pakistan in the World T-20 cricket match in October last year. A single-judge bench of Justice Ajay Bhanot allowed the bail plea of Inayat Altaf Shekh, Shokat Ahmad Gani and Arsheed Yusuf, the three students of an engineering college of Agra who were arrested by Agra police on October 27, 2021.
-
Property tax collection in Mumbai up by nearly 10% in FY 2021-22
Mumbai: Property tax collection in the financial year 2021-2022 went up by nearly 10 percent as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation was able to recover ₹5,581 crore till 5 pm on Thursday, up from ₹5,094 crore collected in FY 2020-21. The revenue has increased by ₹181 crore against its annual target of ₹5,400 crore.
-
UP Board HS, Inter exams-2022: Over 17,000 students skip exams on Day 7
As many as 17,393 students out of the total 2,234,154 registered to appear on the seventh day of the ongoing UP Board high school and intermediate exams-2022 skipped the exams across the state on Thursday. The day however did not witness any class 10 or class 12 student being caught using unfair means and as a result, the total number of students caught cheating during the board exams this year remained at 54.
-
Yogi to attend PM’s “Pariksha Pe Charcha” at Sainik school
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, along with students of Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey UP Sainik School, Lucknow, will virtually participate in the programme to be held from 11am onwards to encourage children of the state. The event will be telecast live by Doordarshan on DD National and DD India. This broadcast will also be available live on radio channels—All India Radio Medium Wave and All India Radio FM Channel.
-
Bundelkhand univ, CSJMU, Kanpur mass com depts ink MoU
Now students of journalism department of Bundelkhand University will also be able to study in the journalism department of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur. Reason: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Bhaskar Institute of Mass Communication and Journalism, Bundelkhand University, and department of journalism and mass communication of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University. The MoU signing ceremony took place in a hybrid mode on March 30 (Wednesday).
