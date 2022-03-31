6 booked for threatening triple talaq crusader in UP for not quitting BJP

Six people were booked in Bareilly on Thursday after triple talaq crusader Nida Khan, 27, accused them of issuing her life threats if she did not quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), police said.

Nida campaigned for the BJP in the recent Uttar Pradesh assembly polls and is a member of the party’s minority cell.

Nida said she was a victim of instant triple talaq and was divorced by her husband Sheeran Raza Khan in 2016. Sheeran is among the 6 persons against whom an FIR has been registered at the Baradari police station in Bareilly.

Police said the FIR was registered on Nida’s complaint that she was threatened with dire consequences and asked to quit the BJP by her in-laws and other relatives when she had gone to attend a marriage function of a relative on March 26 in Bareilly.

According to police, all the accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily casing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) along with relevant sections of the IT act for objectionable posts against her on social media platforms.

Nida said Sheeran comes from an influential religious family of Bareilly and added that she has been living with her parents since she was subjected to instant triple talaq.