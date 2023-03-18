Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 6 drown in drain after flash flood in UP’s Sonbhadra, 4 bodies recovered

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 18, 2023 06:10 PM IST

The victims were labourers and they were crossing the drain in the evening when the incident happened

Six persons were drowned in a strong current in Baitra drain, which overflowed due to heavy rains with hailstorms, under Kon police station area in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra on Friday evening, police said.

Police said the search operation is still underway. (Representative Image)
Four bodies have been recovered, whereas two are still missing, an officer said adding that the search operation is still underway.

The officer added that they received information that Rajkumari Agaria (40) , Rita Agaria (32), Rajmati Agaria (10), Santara Devi (55) residents of Garhwan area in Sonbhadra, Hiravati Agaria (23), a resident of Chakaria, Barkonia and Vimlesh Agaria (12) were drowned. The victims were labourers and they were crossing the drain in the evening when the incident happened.

The officer said that a police team reached the spot immediately and started rescue operation. Four bodies, including those of Rajkumari, Rita, Rajmati and Hirawati were recovered.

