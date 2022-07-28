75 markets in Lucknow to be decked up with tricolour lights
LUCKNOW As many as 75 markets in Lucknow will be decked up with tricolour lights and 75,000 national flags during celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. This will be part of the initiative of the district administration and traders.
District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said the administration wanted to involve people from all sections of the society in the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Independence.
“That’s why the tricolour would be placed on all residential and business establishments. We want to deck up main markets including Hazratganj, Aminabad , Alambagh, Charbagh, Chowk and Bhootnath. We have spoken to the traders of 75 markets and they have promised to cooperate with us on the occasion,” he said.
Members of the Lucknow Vyapar Mandal will decorate markets, organize cultural programmes, sapling plantations and other events at the marketplace while the administration will ensure cleanliness and repair of broken roads and drains. This was decided in a meeting of the divisional commissioner and the district magistrate with traders on Wednesday evening.
Lucknow Vyapar Mandal senior general secretary Amarnath Mishra said, “Traders will put up more than 75,000 flags and decorate markets with tricolour lights. Traders will also honour sanitation workers who help us in keeping the market clean. They will also distribute food and sweets at orphanages, old age homes and hospitals.”
“In Hazratganj, traders have agreed to put up uniform signages. The market will be decorated with uniform lights,” said Vinod Punjabi of Hazratganj Traders’ Association.
“There are over two lakh traders and dependents in the city, and they all will cooperate with the district administration. We will install LED screens and ensure maximum participation of people in the programme,” stated Sanjay Gupta, president, UP Adarsh Vyapar Mandal.
