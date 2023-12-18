97 LMC staffers lose day’s pay for late attendance

Ninety-seven employees of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) suffered a one-day pay cut for showing up late to the office, officials said. (For representation)

Municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh himself checked the employees’ attendance around 10.30 am on November 29 and found that 97 employees, two of whom were officers, had not signed in by then. The ‘late-comers’ were given ample time to explain their absence, but couldn’t give a satisfactory reply, the officials added.

Singh said: “The LMC will be tough on the employees who don’t come to the office on time, especially those who directly deal with people. People cannot be made to wait just because LMC employees are coming late to the office. Serving the people is our priority and because of them we are here. So, anyone making them wait will not be spared.”

Timely entry of employees in various departments is now checked regularly in all the zones of the LMC .

The municipal commissioner has found that most staffers of the accounts department, according to officials, had made it a habit of turning up late to work. Also, the employees of establishment, and engineering departments of zone one, and those posted in the mayor’s office were not found on their desk by 10.30 am on November 29, they added.