A section of Lucknow’s Shia community celebrates Eid on Wednesday

After conflicting announcements regarding the sighting of the crescent moon, a section of the Shia community celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday in Lucknow, while others opted for Thursday.

Maulana Saif Abbas Naqvi, chairman of the Shia Moon Committee, initially confirmed the moon sighting late Tuesday night, prompting some Shia members to offer Eid prayers on Wednesday. However, following the instructions of Ayatollah Agha Sistani, an eminent religious leader of the Shia sect based in Najaf, Iraq, a significant portion of the community will observe Eid on Thursday.

The confusion stemmed from Maulana Saif Abbas’s announcement, citing the sighting of the moon in Kargil late Tuesday night, in accordance with Ayatollah Sistani’s guidance. However, Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad Naqvi, representing Ayatollah Sistani in India, clarified that the instruction pertains specifically to Iraq and neighboring regions, excluding India.

Following the Eid prayers on Wednesday, Maulana Saif Abbas emphasised prayers for peace and prosperity. Meanwhile, the grand preparations for Eid prayers on Thursday are underway.