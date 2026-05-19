Actor and Parliamentarian Hema Malini watches Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart during screening in Mathura, lauds team

Actor and Parliamentarian Hema Malini attended the screening of Hindi feature film Krishnavataram - Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam) that was held in her constituency Mathura at JV Cinema on Tuesday evening. Last Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had declared the film tax-free in the state after a special screening. Screening of Krishnavataram - Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam) in Mathura in presence of actor-Parliamentarian Hema Malini and filmmaker

The veteran actor watched the full film and congratulated the team for making such a large-scale film and screening it at Shri Krishna Janambhoomi. On a video call, she congratulated the director Hardik Gajjar and praised the team for the scale of the film, its canvas, actors’ performances, music, hand-painted costumes, and handcrafted uncut jewellery.

The film’s producer Sajan Raj Kurup, who was present during the screening, said, “Hemaji was all praise for the actors, direction and the production scale of the film. She watched the entire film and came out smiling.”

He added, “We have majorly shot the film in Gujarat – which is Shri Krishna’s karmabhoomi – and then we launched the trailer in Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mathura. We also took blessings at Banke Bihari Temple, Raman Reti Temple, Radha Rani Temple, Prem Mandir and ISKCON Vrindavan. Now, since the film is doing well across the globe and earning huge accolades, we screened it again here for Hemaji and other important people. We have got enormous blessings from the top religious gurus.”

They released the film in 1,500 plus screens in India, which is expanding, and it is running in 56 countries and doing well, including in Gulf countries. The film is based on author Ram Mori’s acclaimed book Satyabhama.