‘Adopt health centres but also deploy more pharmacists in UP’: Pharmacy council

Appreciating the efforts by lawmakers to adopt community health centres in Uttar Pradesh, the state Pharmacists’ Federation has demanded that the state health department should ensure the deployment of an adequate number of pharmacists, besides bolstering infrastructure at these health centres, federation officials said in a statement.

“We have written a letter to the chief minister’s office, stating that even if the equipment is brought, lack of manpower at health centres will be a roadblock in providing the required quality of treatment. A pharmacist is one medical staff who can handle emergency cases and administer medicine too,” said Sunil Yadav, president of the federation, and Ashok Kumar, general secretary.

Adopting health centres would certainly bring about improvement but if manpower was also increased by appointing more pharmacists, a 24x7 facility could be ensured, the officials said.

“This requires creating more posts of pharmacists,” said Sunil Yadav.

“A pharmacist knows how to take care of emergency cases and can also ensure right monitoring of the admitted patients. If their number is increased, it will certainly bring about a positive change in healthcare at community and primary health centres,” he added.

“A virtual meeting was also held with the Union cabinet secretary wherein the representatives of the Indian Public Service (IPS) employees federation demanded speedy financial assistance of ₹50 lakh to Covid warriors along with employment to their kin,” said Yadav.