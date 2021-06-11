Home / Cities / Lucknow News / ‘Adopt health centres but also deploy more pharmacists in UP’: Pharmacy council
‘Adopt health centres but also deploy more pharmacists in UP’: Pharmacy council
‘Adopt health centres but also deploy more pharmacists in UP’: Pharmacy council
lucknow news

‘Adopt health centres but also deploy more pharmacists in UP’: Pharmacy council

If manpower was also increased by appointing more pharmacists, a 24x7 facility could be ensured, the officials said.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 11:37 AM IST

Appreciating the efforts by lawmakers to adopt community health centres in Uttar Pradesh, the state Pharmacists’ Federation has demanded that the state health department should ensure the deployment of an adequate number of pharmacists, besides bolstering infrastructure at these health centres, federation officials said in a statement.

“We have written a letter to the chief minister’s office, stating that even if the equipment is brought, lack of manpower at health centres will be a roadblock in providing the required quality of treatment. A pharmacist is one medical staff who can handle emergency cases and administer medicine too,” said Sunil Yadav, president of the federation, and Ashok Kumar, general secretary.

Adopting health centres would certainly bring about improvement but if manpower was also increased by appointing more pharmacists, a 24x7 facility could be ensured, the officials said.

“This requires creating more posts of pharmacists,” said Sunil Yadav.

“A pharmacist knows how to take care of emergency cases and can also ensure right monitoring of the admitted patients. If their number is increased, it will certainly bring about a positive change in healthcare at community and primary health centres,” he added.

“A virtual meeting was also held with the Union cabinet secretary wherein the representatives of the Indian Public Service (IPS) employees federation demanded speedy financial assistance of 50 lakh to Covid warriors along with employment to their kin,” said Yadav.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.